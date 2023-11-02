DNR offers preview of upcoming gun-deer hunt

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hunters will soon be donning blaze orange and heading into the woods in their annual quest to bag a buck.

The DNR provided a preview of the upcoming nine-day gun-deer hunt that’s held in late November in Wisconsin.

Using the ongoing archery season as a barometer, wildlife officials say the harvest is holding at about the five-year average except in northern forest regions that experienced an extreme winter.

They say last year’s conditions during the gun hunt were excellent and may not be replicated but 2023′s season will align better with deer *activity compared to 2024′s leap year.

“Hunters should keep in mind that this is going to be the best opportunity with the gun season to have the opening weekend earlier and closer to the rut. And next year in 2024, it’s going to fall back, you know, essentially a week. Which usually has about a 10 - 15% negative effect on total harvest,” said Jeffrey Pritzl, DNR Deer Program Specialist.

The statewide gun-deer hunt runs this year from November 18th to the 26th. The 10-day muzzleloader season begins the following day.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.