Brewers re-sign RHP Colin Rea

One-year deal includes a 2025 club option
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Colin Rea pitches against the New York Yankees during the...
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Colin Rea pitches against the New York Yankees during the third inning of a baseball game, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York. Rea will remain with the Brewers after agreeing to a one-year deal with a club option for 2025. The Brewers announced the deal Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 just after Rea had become a free agent. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, file)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brewers rotation member coming off a career year is staying in Milwaukee, the club announced today.

Colin Rea, a 33-year-old right-handed pitcher whose career has taken him to San Diego, Miami, and Chicago, signed a one-year contract with the Brewers on Thursday. The contract includes a club option for 2025.

Rea is coming off of a season that saw him set career highs in wins (6), games (26), starts (22), innings pitched (124.2), and strikeouts (110). The Brewers went 14-8 in Rea’s starts, with him holding opponents to a .235 batting average.

This is Rea’s second stop in Milwaukee, after he appeared in one game for the Brewers in 2021. He spent 2022 with Japan’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball, where he went 5-6 in 16 starts and posted a 3.96 ERA in 23 total games.

The signing helps the Brewers secure some much-needed depth in their rotation, with Wade Miley’s mutual option still up in the air and the release of Julio Teheran from the minors, who was once a top-of-the-rotation starter in Atlanta. Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, right-handed starters who have led the Brewers rotation, are both arbitration-eligible this offseason and are set to be free agents after next season.

