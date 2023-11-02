3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Oak Tree Acorns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad said it was OAK-ay to go nuts with today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Why is this fall so abundant with fallen acorns? In a nutshell, oak tree acorns are a bumper crop this year, and not just here -- there are also acorns aplenty in nearby states, even into portions of the Atlantic seaboard!

What causes it and how often does this happen? It doesn’t take a math whiz to figure out this geometry (“gee, I’m a tree,” get it?).

Brad discusses all in 3 BRILLIANT (and a bit ‘corny) MINUTES.

