WARMING TREND STARTING THURSDAY, A FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE FRIDAY MORNING

It’s officially November and the last time northeast Wisconsin saw this kind of cold was the end of March. Our temperatures will rise into the upper 30s Wednesday afternoon. Those highs are 10 to 15 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

We did see morning sunshine, but clouds are slowly increasing from west to east. Skies will be partly sunny through the midday and afternoon. Despite those clouds, we’ll stay dry through tonight.

There’s some unsettled weather ahead, but we’ve made changes to our weekend forecast... Look for a chance of spotty showers Friday morning. The spotty showers should be wrapping up by the noon hour, so high school playoff football games are probably dry. Saturday and Sunday is now also looking dry, albeit cloudy at times. However, our rain chances will be going up Sunday night and into Monday.

Between now and the weekend, we’ll gradually get back to more seasonable temperatures. Highs will hover near 50 degrees.... And don’t forget, this is the weekend where the clocks “fall back” an hour, as Daylight Saving Time comes an end.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly, then partly sunny. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Cold and a bit brisk. LOW: 25, holding steady late

THURSDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. Not as cold. HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Morning spotty showers. Some late sun. HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 51 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Showers at night. HIGH: 52 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain. HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Broken clouds. A wintry mix arrives at night. HIGH: 41

