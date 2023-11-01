U.S. infant mortality rate up for the first time in over 20 years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. infant mortality rate is up for the first time in more than 20 years, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new report from the CDC found the overall infant mortality rate rose by 3-percent from 2021 to 2022. Dr. Danielle Ely, one of the authors of the report, says it’s too early to try and pinpoint the why, but the numbers are valuable.

“This is really just that background data for other people to go okay is this actually a problem, do we need to look into this more, a lot of what we’re trying to do is just identify those infants that may be at a higher risk for infant mortality,” explained Dr. Danielle Ely. “It’s very personally rewarding to be able to provide this kind of data and make sure the data is good, obviously it’s not a happy topic but it’s important.”

Wisconsin doctors say seeing the numbers helps identify possible issues. The report shares the 10 leading causes of death including birth defects, low birth weight, bacterial sepsis, delivery complications, sudden infant death syndrome and diseases. Two of those 10 causes of death saw an increase.

“I think what’s concerning is sepsis should be treatable like most. If you identify it in a timely matter, we can treat it,” explained Dr. Ryan McAdams, the Neonatologist Division Chief at UW-Health Kids.

Bacterial sepsis saw the biggest change of 14-percent from 2021 to 2022 and maternal complications went up 9-percent.

“What it requires is early identification, access to care, I think this is, well, what’s the rest of the story? Is this like, not being identified and what groups is it not being identified in and are there disparities with that?” explained Dr. McAdams.

“We also saw increases in the infant mortality for the infants of white women and for infants of American-Indian and Alaskan Native women,” said Dr. Ely.

The increase in infant mortality could be a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Dr. Ely says they have to track more data to see if this year is an anomaly.

Doctors are hoping the data is useful for future researchers looking to improve healthcare for all.

