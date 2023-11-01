Two dogs die in Manitowoc house fire

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc Fire Department reminds people to make sure their homes have working smoke detectors after a house fire on S. 17th St. that claimed the lives of two pets.

The fire started with a kitchen appliance at about 1:16 Tuesday afternoon. The first firefighters on the scene found heavy smoke coming from the home.

Every person in the house got out, but two were taken to a hospital to be checked out. Two family dogs were unaccounted for. Firefighters searching the home’s three levels found the dogs dead from the heavy smoke.

The investigation confirmed the fire started in the kitchen on the first floor. The fire department doesn’t have a dollar estimate on the damage.

