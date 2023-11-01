Study links cell phone use and sperm count

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new study says using a cell phone too much could impact sperm count.

This study, published in the Journal of Human Reproductive Sciences, found men between the ages of 18 and 22 who used their phones more than 20 times a day had a 21% higher risk of a low overall sperm count. The men in the study also had a 30% higher risk for a low sperm concentration.

Men who used their phones 1 to 5 times a day or less than once a week had much higher sperm counts and concentration.

There was no decline in the shape of the sperm or how it moves.

The study didn’t specify how the men were using their phone -- to make calls, text, or do both.

Researchers say sperm count has fallen more than 50% globally in the last 50 years.

On a positive note, researchers found as phone technology improves, the impact to sperm count lessens.

You can read the study about cell phones sending and receiving signals and how that impacts male fertility on the National Institutes of Health website.

