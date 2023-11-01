S.S. Badger is ‘closer’ to resuming service next year, company says

S.S. Badger arrives in Manitowoc from Ludington, Michigan (WBAY photo)
S.S. Badger arrives in Manitowoc from Ludington, Michigan (WBAY photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUDINGTON, Mich. (WBAY) - Lake Michigan Carferry says the S.S. Badger is “one step closer” to resuming service next year after unexpected damage to its ramp system forced it to shut down its season earlier this year.

Back on July 21, the counterweight structure on the port side of the Badger’s ramp collapsed. No one was injured.

On Wednesday, the company announced it has received the final greenlight to begin working on the dock infrastructure necessary to operate the car-and-passenger ferry.

The company expects to welcome back customers in the spring of 2024.

