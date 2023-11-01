South Dakota fisherman breaks state record with walleye catch

South Dakota officials said a new record was broke by Aaron Schuck with a walleye catch.
South Dakota officials said a new record was broke by Aaron Schuck with a walleye catch.(South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OAHE, S.D. (Gray News) – A fisherman in South Dakota made a new state record with a recent catch, according to officials.

In a Facebook post, the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks said Aaron Schuck broke the state’s previous record in the “hook and line” category.

Schuck, who is from Bismarck, caught a walleye weighing 16 pounds and 8 ounces.

He reportedly caught the record-breaking fish while fishing at Lake Oahe in central South Dakota.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record snowfall for Appleton
New snowfall records set for Halloween in Northeast Wisconsin
Crews on the scene of a fire on Cream Road in Oconto
House destroyed by fire in Oconto
Halloween party
Trick or Treat hours 2023
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: FIRST SNOW OF THE SEASON
File photo
Judge dismisses Brett Favre defamation suit, saying Shannon Sharpe used hyperbole over welfare money

Latest News

S.S. Badger arrives in Manitowoc from Ludington, Michigan (WBAY photo)
S.S. Badger is ‘closer’ to resuming service next year, company says
President Joe Biden is shown delivering remarks about government regulations on artificial...
Biden touts investment in rural areas in Minnesota, the home state of his primary challenger
Image courtesy MGN
Man shot by Kaukauna police officer in September now faces charges
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's economic agenda during an event at...
White House will develop an anti-Islamophobia strategy but faces skepticism from Muslim Americans
Titletown
State lawmakers meet in Titletown to discuss artificial intelligence