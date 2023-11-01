Smart Girls Rock! exposes high school students to new careers

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Around 100 high school students from our area are trying out new job skills Wednesday.

Smart Girls Rock! teaches high schoolers about STEM jobs available in Northeast Wisconsin.

The event is hosted by Plexus in Neenah, where a dozen businesses are creating unique, hands-on experiences related to science, technology, engineering and math.

Boldt is showing off some cranes. The Walbec Group is working on a “rocky road”-way you can eat. The Appleton Police Department is setting up a blood splatter analysis. The Galloway Company is going over the science of ice cream. And host Plexus is building propeller-driven cars.

Mentors from each business are excited to answer questions about their jobs and make connections.

“It helps us both showcase to young women that are interested in STEM, give a peek under the hood at what Plexus does, but also generate interest in them to pursue STEM-related education as a potential career path for themselves,” Plexus senior director of brand experiences Kristine Groholski said.

Smart Girls Rock! is critical right now. The U.S. Census Bureau says women make up nearly half of the workforce but less than 30% of STEM fields.

The Fox Cities Chamber is fighting to get that number up in Northeast Wisconsin.

“There are actually a lot of organizations who are doing more STEM-related activities with boys and girls. I think it’s just something that’s important in general. It’s pretty much the future of our world,” said Aimee Herrick, Fox Cities Chamber director of events and emerging talent.

The Chamber says Smart Girls Rock! is a good opportunity to show girls they can work in STEM and stay in our area.

The event starts at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.