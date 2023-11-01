Smart Girls Rock! exposes high school students to new careers

By Emily Roberts
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Around 100 high school students from our area are trying out new job skills Wednesday.

Smart Girls Rock! teaches high schoolers about STEM jobs available in Northeast Wisconsin.

The event is hosted by Plexus in Neenah, where a dozen businesses are creating unique, hands-on experiences related to science, technology, engineering and math.

Boldt is showing off some cranes. The Walbec Group is working on a “rocky road”-way you can eat. The Appleton Police Department is setting up a blood splatter analysis. The Galloway Company is going over the science of ice cream. And host Plexus is building propeller-driven cars.

Mentors from each business are excited to answer questions about their jobs and make connections.

“It helps us both showcase to young women that are interested in STEM, give a peek under the hood at what Plexus does, but also generate interest in them to pursue STEM-related education as a potential career path for themselves,” Plexus senior director of brand experiences Kristine Groholski said.

Smart Girls Rock! is critical right now. The U.S. Census Bureau says women make up nearly half of the workforce but less than 30% of STEM fields.

The Fox Cities Chamber is fighting to get that number up in Northeast Wisconsin.

“There are actually a lot of organizations who are doing more STEM-related activities with boys and girls. I think it’s just something that’s important in general. It’s pretty much the future of our world,” said Aimee Herrick, Fox Cities Chamber director of events and emerging talent.

The Chamber says Smart Girls Rock! is a good opportunity to show girls they can work in STEM and stay in our area.

The event starts at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record snowfall for Appleton
New snowfall records set for Halloween in Northeast Wisconsin
Crews on the scene of a fire on Cream Road in Oconto
House destroyed by fire in Oconto
Halloween party
Trick or Treat hours 2023
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: FIRST SNOW OF THE SEASON
File photo
Judge dismisses Brett Favre defamation suit, saying Shannon Sharpe used hyperbole over welfare money

Latest News

K9 Iro is recovering after being shot in the line of duty
Sheriff’s office: K9 Iro getting stronger every day
K9 Iro recovering at home on a blanket donated by the community
Sheriff's office: K9 Iro getting stronger every day since shooting
Local domestic violence shelter doing whatever they can to reach more victims
Golden House opens new homeless shelter in Green Bay
The new building, at the site of the old one, has more room for women and children and provides...
Golden House opens new shelter in Green Bay