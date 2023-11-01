Sheriff’s office: K9 Iro getting stronger every day

The K9 is healing at home with his handler
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on K9 Iro, saying the police canine is getting stronger every day.

Iro was gravely wounded last month during a shooting between a sheriff’s deputy and a man with a gun.

In its update, the sheriff’s office said Iro is healing at home with his handler. Many staples were removed, and is regaining strength.

The sheriff’s office says people in the Fond du Lac area have been very thoughtful, sending many gifts during Iro’s recovery, including a new blanket.

The shooting is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The man with the gun, identified as 34-year-old Kyle Massie, died during the shooting. Deputy Blaine Evans, who was involved in the shooting, is on administrative leave as required by the sheriff’s office policy.

