Purple Tube Project helps Door County families living with Alzheimer’s

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local organization wants to help you and your loved ones who are getting older in case there’s an emergency, especially if you have a loved one showing signs of Alzheimer’s or other dementia.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Door County is on a mission to be more “dementia-friendly.”

That’s always the goal, but starting Wednesday, Nov. 1, it’s launching the Door County Purple Tube Project.

The tube would contain medical history, power of attorney information, and instructions for anyone who needs support. The information helps first responders give the best possible care if there is an emergency. (Purple is the awareness color for Alzheimer’s disease.)

Law enforcement and other first responders, including the 911 communication center, are all involved in this project.

The ADRC says as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia become more prevalent in our community, the need for support grows, too.

The Purple Tube Project helps you and your loved ones cope with dementia. This is free to you and your family.

To get a tube and to help you fill out the forms, the Sturgeon Bay ADRC will host the first Purple Tube clinics on Monday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Another clinic will be held on Thursday, Nov. 16, during the same hours. Bring contact information, a photo of the person, and a copy of the power of attorney.

Clinics for southern and northern parts of the county will be held in December.

You can also call (920) 746-2372 to make an appointment.

More details can be found on the Door County ADRC’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.