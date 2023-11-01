Packers searching for this year’s FAN Hall of Fame honoree

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 26th annual search for Packers FAN Hall of Fame nominees has started.

The tradition, which started in 1998, honors devout and longtime Packer fans who embody the spirit of the team. The honoree will be announced in late February of 2024 and will receive four club tickets and four pre-game sideline passes to a 2024 Packers game, four passes to the Packers Hall of Fame, a custom Packers jersey, a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate, and a one-year subscription to PackersNews.com.

Fans can nominate themselves, a relative, or a friend with an essay about the nominee’s Packer fandom as well as a photo. Nominations will be accepted through the FAN Hall of Fame website until Nov. 30, with the 10 finalists being chosen by the selection committee in December. The final round of voting, which will be open to fans from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, will also take place on the website.

