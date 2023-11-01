One person dead after crash on Highway 21

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
It's unclear what led up to the crash.(Arizona's Family)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMRO, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is dead after two vehicles collided on Highway 21 in the town of Omro Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at about 7:47 a.m. First responders found the driver in one of the vehicles was unconscious. They tried to revive them, but the driver died from their injuries before they could be transported to a hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a hospital. Their injuries aren’t life-threatening, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said.

No information about the drivers was released, including age, hometown or gender. Authorities are notifying family members.

How the crash happened is still under investigation. That stretch of Highway 21 was closed for about 3 hours.

The sheriff’s office Crash Reconstruction Team is being assisted by its Drone Unit and the county medical examiner’s office.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record snowfall for Appleton
New snowfall records set for Halloween in Northeast Wisconsin
Crews on the scene of a fire on Cream Road in Oconto
House destroyed by fire in Oconto
Halloween party
Trick or Treat hours 2023
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: FIRST SNOW OF THE SEASON
File photo
Judge dismisses Brett Favre defamation suit, saying Shannon Sharpe used hyperbole over welfare money

Latest News

Fire engine generic
Two dogs die in Manitowoc house fire
Snowfall in Kaukauna
UPDATED: How much snow did you get on Halloween?
Jamey Tucker explains how to use passkeys instead of passwords.
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: More companies replacing passwords with passkeys
More companies are supporting passkeys allowing access using your fingerprint, face scan, or a...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Passkeys offer better protection than passwords