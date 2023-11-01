One person dead after crash on Highway 21

OMRO, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is dead after two vehicles collided on Highway 21 in the town of Omro Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at about 7:47 a.m. First responders found the driver in one of the vehicles was unconscious. They tried to revive them, but the driver died from their injuries before they could be transported to a hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a hospital. Their injuries aren’t life-threatening, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said.

No information about the drivers was released, including age, hometown or gender. Authorities are notifying family members.

How the crash happened is still under investigation. That stretch of Highway 21 was closed for about 3 hours.

The sheriff’s office Crash Reconstruction Team is being assisted by its Drone Unit and the county medical examiner’s office.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.