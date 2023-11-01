Manitowoc Public School District reinstates free school meals program

School lunch stock image
School lunch stock image(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANITOWOC Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc Public School District announced it will offer free meals to all students regardless of eligibility starting November 6.

It comes under a school district request that has been approved by the state and federal government, the school district said Wednesday in a statement.

The USDA approved MPSD’s waiver request to allow the district to rejoin the Community Eligibility Provision for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year.

“Amid continued community concerns about making sure no Manitowoc Public School District children go hungry, I have made the decision, with support from our Board of Education, to resume a federal universal school meal program this school year,” Superintendent James Feil wrote to families Wednesday.

Breakfast will be provided in MPSD schools before school starts so that academic instruction will not be interrupted or delayed by the meals.

The superintendent had previously tried to end the program. Last month, Manitowoc Public School District Superintendent James Feil provided a list of reasons for ending free meals for all students and returning to a previous program that only provided some free meals.

The previous free-meals-for-all policy was in place because of the pandemic. Superintendent Feil opted to revert to the prior policy, which said only qualifying students can get free or reduced-cost meals.

That decision sparked anger from some parents, who criticized the superintendent during a public meeting. It also sparked a petition asking for the superintendent’s resignation, which gained more than 1,000 signatures.

Outburst at Sienna Pecore Hearing
AI Oversight Task Force in Titletown
Man shot by Kaukauna police officer in September now faces charges
