Man shot by Kaukauna police officer in September now faces charges

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who was shot by a Kaukauna Police officer back in September is now facing charges.

Appleton Police, the department investigating the shooting, said Wednesday that Jonathon A Gonzalez, a resident of the Fox Valley, is being referred to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s office for charges of recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, fleeing/eluding an officer.

“The Appleton Police Department has concluded the Kaukauna Police Department officer-involved shooting investigation and is referring charges to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office,” the department said in a statement Wednesday.

Police said Gonzalez was the subject that was shot by Sgt. Michael Frank of the Kaukauna Police Department on the evening of September 13. Frank’s actions have been reviewed by the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office and were deemed to have been justified.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.