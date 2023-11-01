Man shot by Kaukauna police officer in September now faces charges

Image courtesy MGN
Image courtesy MGN(WVVA)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who was shot by a Kaukauna Police officer back in September is now facing charges.

Appleton Police, the department investigating the shooting, said Wednesday that Jonathon A Gonzalez, a resident of the Fox Valley, is being referred to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s office for charges of recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, fleeing/eluding an officer.

“The Appleton Police Department has concluded the Kaukauna Police Department officer-involved shooting investigation and is referring charges to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office,” the department said in a statement Wednesday.

Police said Gonzalez was the subject that was shot by Sgt. Michael Frank of the Kaukauna Police Department on the evening of September 13. Frank’s actions have been reviewed by the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office and were deemed to have been justified.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record snowfall for Appleton
New snowfall records set for Halloween in Northeast Wisconsin
Crews on the scene of a fire on Cream Road in Oconto
House destroyed by fire in Oconto
Halloween party
Trick or Treat hours 2023
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: FIRST SNOW OF THE SEASON
File photo
Judge dismisses Brett Favre defamation suit, saying Shannon Sharpe used hyperbole over welfare money

Latest News

Titletown
State lawmakers meet in Titletown to discuss artificial intelligence
S.S. Badger arrives in Manitowoc from Ludington, Michigan (WBAY photo)
S.S. Badger is ‘closer’ to resuming service next year, company says
file photo
Fox Communities Credit Union warns of ATM skimming
The Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame nominations are now open. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Packers searching for this year’s FAN Hall of Fame honoree