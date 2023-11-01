Judge addresses outburst in court during hearing for fatal crash case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County judge put his foot down after alluding to continued outbursts in court involving a deadly, high-speed hit-and-run crash.

Sienna Pecore, 16, is facing five felonies, including first-degree reckless homicide for the death of a 17-year-old, a year ago this week.

Investigators say Pecore was driving over 100 miles per hour on West Mason Street when she crashed her vehicle and killed her passenger, 17-year-old Cruz Beltran.

Pecore was 15 years old at the time of the crash. She is charged in adult court, but her attorneys are trying to get the case moved to juvenile court.

Pecore’s two-day reverse waiver hearing -- where the judge heard arguments from both the prosecution and defense -- was back in July. The Brown County judge says he was hoping to have a decision this week, but he has delayed it another 4 weeks.

During Wednesday’s status conference, Pecore appeared via Zoom with her defense attorney. The victim’s family came in person.

Judge John Zakowski explained his reasoning for the delay. He says he already reviewed the bulk of the reverse waiver hearing transcript, but he is still waiting on a portion of it, about 81 pages.

He also just finished a two-week trial which set him behind a bit. The judge plans on having a decision by the end of the month, and he also plans to hear more arguments about where Pecore should be housed as her case works its way through the court system.

Right now she is in an adult jail, with no contact with adult inmates. Her defense argues she should be held in a juvenile facility.

As court wrapped up on Wednesday, Judge Zakowski addressed an outburst by the victim’s mother:

“Quiet, out! I don’t like to yell, but that is totally uncalled for, and we are not going to have that. We have gone through this before it’s emotional, we’ve talked about how difficult it is,” the judge said. “We just have to try to be patient, we have to work within the system. So let her know...I don’t, I just have to make sure we make ourselves clear we are not going to have the kind of involvement we had last time.”

Pecore will appear in person for the next court hearing scheduled for November 29.

