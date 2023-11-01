Golden House opens new homeless shelter in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Golden House, a domestic abuse shelter in Green Bay, is opening the doors to its new building Wednesday.

The new facility, at the site of the old one on University Ave., has more room, so it will allow Golden House to take in more domestic abuse victims and provide other services as well.

Golden House offers a variety of programs, including crisis counseling, mental health therapy, and prevention education.

Golden House temporarily relocated its operations in September 2022 while the old building was demolished to make way for the new facility. During construction, Bellin Health hosted Golden House’s operations offices while another, undisclosed site in the community served as a secure shelter.

With domestic violence continuing to be a growing challenge in the community, the shelter says it was answering more calls and helping more people than ever before.

Before this new facility was built, Golden House says it would often house domestic violence victims off-site because it didn’t have enough room at the shelter.

There is a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Domestic abuse survivors will begin moving into the new building in mid-November.

