Fox Communities Credit Union warns of ATM skimming

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a new alert for consumers who use ATMs of Fox Communities Credit Union.

The credit union notified members Wednesday that a limited number of its branch locations had skimming devices on ATMs.

Officials say an exact time frame is still being determined but it’s believed the skimmers were there between October 19th and 28th. Skimming is when a device is illegally installed on an ATM, fuel pump, or sale terminal to capture a person’s card number and pin.

Fox Communities says it’s believed only a limited number of people have been affected. The credit union urges you to review your accounts online to spot any fraudulent activity and alert the credit union right away.

Use card control features to monitor every transaction with an alert and pay attention to ATMs to see possible signs of tampering.

