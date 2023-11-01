CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: More companies replacing passwords with passkeys

More companies are supporting passkeys allowing access using your fingerprint, face scan, or a PIN
By Tammy Elliott
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There is a safer alternative to passwords.

More companies are supporting a passkey, which lets you access your account or a website using a fingerprint, face scan or screen-lock PIN. There’s nothing to remember, and you can use them with the devices you already own, like your smartphone or laptop.

Google and Apple are among the largest companies using passkeys. Amazon is rolling out passkey support on browsers and mobile shopping apps.

We asked a cyber security expert why a passkey is a better option.

“You can’t give away the password. You don’t know the password. It is a technical encryption key that’s given to the other system that recognizes you as you, and then you’re given access, but you don’t see it so you can’t accidentally give it away, and it can’t be intercepted, and it can’t be hacked by a criminal,” James E. Lee with the Identity Theft Resource Center explained.

Lee recommends more businesses start using passkeys. They’re the strongest protection against threats like phishing.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record snowfall for Appleton
New snowfall records set for Halloween in Northeast Wisconsin
Crews on the scene of a fire on Cream Road in Oconto
House destroyed by fire in Oconto
Halloween party
Trick or Treat hours 2023
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: FIRST SNOW OF THE SEASON
File photo
Judge dismisses Brett Favre defamation suit, saying Shannon Sharpe used hyperbole over welfare money

Latest News

More companies are supporting passkeys allowing access using your fingerprint, face scan, or a...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Passkeys offer better protection than passwords
Purple Tube Project helps Door County families living with Alzheimer’s
The tube contains emergency information for first responders, including medical history, power...
Door County Purple Tube Project
Young man on cell phone
Study links cell phone use and sperm count
The more men ages 18-22 used their cell phones, the higher the chance of finding a low sperm...
Study links frequent cellphone use to lower sperm count