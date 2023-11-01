CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: More companies replacing passwords with passkeys

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There is a safer alternative to passwords.

More companies are supporting a passkey, which lets you access your account or a website using a fingerprint, face scan or screen-lock PIN. There’s nothing to remember, and you can use them with the devices you already own, like your smartphone or laptop.

Google and Apple are among the largest companies using passkeys. Amazon is rolling out passkey support on browsers and mobile shopping apps.

We asked a cyber security expert why a passkey is a better option.

“You can’t give away the password. You don’t know the password. It is a technical encryption key that’s given to the other system that recognizes you as you, and then you’re given access, but you don’t see it so you can’t accidentally give it away, and it can’t be intercepted, and it can’t be hacked by a criminal,” James E. Lee with the Identity Theft Resource Center explained.

Lee recommends more businesses start using passkeys. They’re the strongest protection against threats like phishing.

