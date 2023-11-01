COLDEST WEATHER SINCE LATE MARCH

It’s a snappy cold start to November... In fact, with early morning temperatures in the teens and the lower-half of the 20s, this is the coldest air we’ve had since the end of March. Our temperatures will rise into the upper 30s this afternoon. Those highs are 10 to 15 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

We’ll see some morning sunshine, but it will fade behind increasing clouds. Skies will be partly sunny through the midday and afternoon. Despite those clouds, we’ll stay dry through tonight.

There’s some unsettled weather ahead, but we’ve made changes to our weekend forecast... Look for a chance of showers Friday morning. The showers should be wrapping up in the afternoon, so high school playoff football games are probably dry. Saturday and Sunday is now also looking dry, albeit cloudy at times. However, our rain chances will be going up Sunday night and into Monday.

Between now and the weekend, we’ll gradually get back to more seasonable temperatures. Highs will hover near 50 degrees.... And don’t forget, this is the weekend where the clocks “fall back” an hour, as Daylight Saving Time comes an end.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly, then partly sunny. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Cold and a bit brisk. LOW: 27, holding steady late

THURSDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. Not as cold. HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Morning and midday showers. Some late sun. HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Showers at night. HIGH: 51 LOW: 41

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain. HIGH: 51 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: Broken clouds. A wintry mix arrives at night. HIGH: 42

