CLEAR AND COLD TONIGHT

We had a good 1-3″ of wet snow west and south of Green Bay. A band of snow from Wausau through Appleton and southeast of Lake Winnebago produced some 3-5″ totals. For most, this was our first accumulating snow of the season. Main roads managed to dry out, but any wet spots or slush left over could re-freeze as temperatures crash overnight. Skies will be mainly clear with lows in the teens to lower 20s. Winds will hold around 5-10 mph putting wind chills into the single digits and teens early.

We’ll begin Wednesday mostly sunny, but clouds should increase and thicken by the afternoon. We’re in store for another day of well below average temperatures with highs limited to the middle and upper 30s. Temperatures will slowly rise through the rest of the week. Highs will be in the more seasonable upper 40s this Friday and through the upcoming weekend. However, during those three days, we’ll have some on and off showers. Rain chances appear rather limited Friday, and much of Saturday also looks dry. A more potent weathermaker brings a higher chance for rain beginning late Saturday and contiuing through Monday. It looks like we’ll have a chance of wet weather for the upcoming Packers-Rams game.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-15 G20 MPH

THURSDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. A bone chiller! LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Early sunshine, then clouds increase. Cold again. Turning breezy. HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. A few stray showers possible. HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible late. HIGH: 49 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Cloudy again. Rain develops. Clocks “fall back” an hour! HIGH: 48 LOW: 36

MONDAY: Morning showers shifting south. Clearing and breezy in the afternoon. HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool again. HIGH: 40

