Brown County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing/endangered woman from the Town of Ledgeview.

Prycilla Florence Kitson-Williams was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 near a group home in Ledgeview. She is around 5′11, 300lbs, cognitively disabled and was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jacket, black leggings, and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Matthew Wilson at Matthew.Wilson@browncountywi.gov or the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

