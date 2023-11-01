Appleton North & Xavier vball squads get state for WIAA State Tournament

The WIAA state volleyball tourney tips at the Resch Center Thursday
WATCH: Appleton North & Xavier vball squads get state for WIAA State Tournament
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Oct. 31, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WIAA state volleyball tourney tips at the Resch Center Thursday with 4 area teams (3 girls and 1 boys squad) set to compete.

In Division 1 on the girls side, Appleton North is back on the state stage for a 5th consecutive season.

The Lightning are the 3 seed and open against Franklin in the quarterfinals Thursday at 1 o’clock. On Tuesday? The Lighting trying to keep it loose with a Halloween-themed practice.

In division 2, Xavier seeks a repeat. They picked up the program’s first gold ball last year, and followed that up with a 43-3 campaign to reach the Resch again. They are the top seed and will face Rice Lake in semifinal action Friday.

Howards Grove will play in Division 3, while the Kimberly boys are at the WIAA State Tournament as well.

