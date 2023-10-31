Tarantula crossing the road blamed for crash that sent motorcyclist to the hospital

A tarantula crossing the road in Death Valley National Park caused a traffic crash that sent a...
A tarantula crossing the road in Death Valley National Park caused a traffic crash that sent a Canadian motorcyclist to the hospital, the National Park Service said.(Source: Volker Toensing)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A tarantula crossing the road in Death Valley National Park caused a traffic crash that sent a Canadian motorcyclist to the hospital, the National Park Service said.

Swiss travelers, driving a rented camper van, braked suddenly to avoid hitting the tarantula as it crossed State Route 190 on Saturday, the park service said. The 24-year-old motorcyclist then struck the back of the camper van. The motorcyclist’s condition was not immediately available Monday.

Death Valley’s desert landscape runs along part of central California’s border with Nevada and is known as the hottest place on Earth. Much of the national park’s roads remain closed following flash floods that occurred when the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary swept through the region in August.

“The spider walked away unscathed,” the park service wrote in a statement.

While tarantulas spend most of their lives in underground burrows, 8- to 10-year-old males go aboveground in the fall to search for a mate, the park service said.

A bite from the non-aggressive arachnids is reportedly similar to a bee sting, officials said, and is not deadly to humans.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart store at night
Man wanted for disturbance arrested outside Green Bay East Walmart
Green Bay Police Department
Teens, 16 and 17, charged with drive-by shooting on Green Bay’s Broadway
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Daniel Sawyer was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash in Waushara County
Suspected hit-and-run driver in fatal Waushara County crash charged
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school

Latest News

Police car outside home
Officers check sex offenders’ compliance with Halloween rules
Crews on the scene of a fire on Cream Road in Oconto
House destroyed by fire in Oconto
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli forces battle Hamas around Gaza City, as military says 800,000 have fled south
Oconto Fire Department responds to an overnight house fire
Overnight fire destroys Oconto home