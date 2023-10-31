SNOW WILL GRADUALLY TAPER AND MOVE SOUTH THIS AFTERNOON

We had a good 1-3″ of wet snow from the Fox Cities west and south this morning. Some spots around Appleton had up to 4″ reported. A few lingering snow bands will affect areas from Green Bay to the south through the mid afternoon hours. Some additional slushy accumulation will occur with the most intense snow bands so continue to be mindful about bridges and those less traveled roads.

Halloween Snow Reports (WBAY)

Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 30s but wind chills will stay in the 20s. Conditions will “improve” for trick-or-treating... but it will be cold! It goes without saying that the kiddos should have their coats on with their costumes. Bitter wind chills will continue all night long as skies clear out. Lows tonight will be well into the low 20s and teen too!

Wind Chill Trend (WBAY)

Temperatures will slowly rise through the rest of the week. Highs will be in the more seasonable upper 40s this Friday and through the upcoming weekend. However, during those three days, we’ll have some on and off showers... It certainly looks like we’ll have a chance of wet weather for the upcoming Packers-Rams game.

Don’t forget, that Daylight Saving Time also comes to an end this weekend. The clocks will need to “fall back” an hour when you go to bed Saturday night.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/N 10-20 G25 MPH

WEDNESDAY: W/SW 10-15 G20 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Snow showers gradually wind down. Turning blustery. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. A bone chiller! Coats with costumes. TRICK-OR-TREAT: Low to middle 30s LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Filtered sunshine. Cold again. Turning breezy. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers develop. HIGH: 47 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Cloudy again. Rain develops. Clocks “fall back” an hour! HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Morning showers. Clearing and breezy in the afternoon. HIGH: 43

