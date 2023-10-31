Packers trade CB Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers confirmed Tuesday they have traded CB Rasul Douglas (pending a physical) and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick to the Buffalo Bills for a 2024 third-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Tuesday.

Douglas has played in 36 games with 28 starts in the regular season since joining the Packers in 2021, recording 160 tackles (137 solo), a sack, a QB hit, 10 interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), 32 passes defensed, seven tackles for a loss and 14 tackles on special teams. He also started one postseason contest for Green Bay, posting four tackles (two solo) and a pass defensed.

Douglas is an undisputed leader on defense and has been willing to stand in front of microphones as the losses have piled up, he’s also been the team’s best and healthiest corner this season.

