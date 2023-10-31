Oshkosh Police ask for help finding ‘suspicious’ people possibly connected to garage fire

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police are asking for the public’s help solving a garage fire that happened early Sunday morning.

Police are asking anyone with security video to check to see if there are any “suspicious individuals” recorded on cameras from about 1:00- 3:00 AM on October 29. If citizens have video surveillance they want to share with Detective Boerner, please forward the video to rboerner@ci.oshkosh.wi.us.

The fire happened October 29, during the early morning hours in the 700 block of Mt Vernon Street in Oshkosh.

When Officers arrived on scene, they discovered an unattached garage that was fully engulfed and the fire was starting to spread to the house. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and no one was injured during this incident.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department (920-236-5700). If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.

