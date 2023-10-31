Officers check sex offenders’ compliance with Halloween rules

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Agents from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) are knocking on doors to make sure sex offenders are complying with restrictions in place for Halloween.

Agents are making home visits with registered sex offenders who are on supervision. According to the DOC, there are over 6,000 in the state. The compliance checks will target those they consider to be high-risk or victimized children.

“This is basically our ability to be able to put another layer of protection for the communities,” DOC Sex Offender Registry Director Grace Knutson told us, “and with that ensure that our offenders are being held accountable. It’s a good time to have a conversation with parents to say this is about talking with your kids and keeping each other safe 365 days of the year.”

Registered sex offenders who are on supervision aren’t allowed to participate in any trick-or-treating activities. They can’t decorate their homes, turn on their porch lights during trick-or-treat hours, wear costumes, or hand out candy.

They must also be home one hour before trick-or-treating begins and one hour after.

”We can either give them a verbal warning for that violation. We can take them into custody or, for instance, if it’s a curfew violation if they’re not home and they’re supposed to be home then we’ll issue an apprehension request that is similar to a warrant,” Knutson said.

The DOC says last year there were just over 120 home visits in the Green Bay and De Pere areas for Halloween. Six of those resulted in violations.

You can search for registered sex offenders in your area on the Wisconsin DOC Sex Offender Registry.

If you believe a sex offender on supervision is violating the Halloween restrictions, you can call the DOC’s SAFE tip line at 1-877-234-0085. If you think children are in immediate danger, call 911.

