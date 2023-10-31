NICU babies celebrate Halloween in homemade costumes

The Cleveland Clinic Children’s caregivers create costumes for the babies every year. (Source: Cleveland Clinic/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (Gray News) – A hospital in Ohio is making sure its NICU babies don’t miss out on their first Halloween.

The Cleveland Clinic Children’s caregivers create costumes for the babies every year so they can celebrate the holiday in style.

This year’s costumes include a pirate, monkey, tiger, owl, Buzz Lightyear and Woody.

“Halloween has never been sweeter!” the hospital wrote in an Instagram post alongside a video of the babies.

According to WOIO, each baby also got a crocheted hat, handmade by the grandmother of one of the Cleveland Clinic’s NICU graduates. Her granddaughter was born on Halloween 11 years ago.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart store at night
Man wanted for disturbance arrested outside Green Bay East Walmart
Green Bay Police Department
Teens, 16 and 17, charged with drive-by shooting on Green Bay’s Broadway
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Daniel Sawyer was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash in Waushara County
Suspected hit-and-run driver in fatal Waushara County crash charged
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school

Latest News

Snowfall in Kaukauna
How much snow did you get on Halloween?
Former Richland County corrections officer Mark Cooper faces homicide charges.
GRAPHIC: Trial begins for former Ohio corrections officer facing homicide charges
The governor accuses the Republican-majority legislature of violating the constitution
Wisconsin governor sues legislature
FILE - Students hug at a memorial outside of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021....
Investigation finds a threat assessment should have been done before Michigan school shooting