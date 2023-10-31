New snowfall records set for Halloween in Northeast Wisconsin

Record snowfall for Appleton
Record snowfall for Appleton
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The snowy weather for Halloween has set new weather records in Northeast Wisconsin.

A new snowfall record was set Tuesday for Appleton, which saw 4.5 inches of snowfall. This breaks the old record of 2.7 inches set back in 2019! This is just the third Halloween for Appleton since 1901 with measurable snow.

For Green Bay, Tuesday is just the third Halloween since 1886 with measurable snow.

