Lithium battery causes fire call to De Pere Middle School

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters responded for smoke coming from a device in De Pere Middle School’s computer lab Tuesday morning.

The school district sent a letter to parents explaining a lithium battery malfunctioned. No students were in the classroom at the time. Students and staff in that area were evacuated to other parts of the building.

The school’s HVAC system was shut down to avoid circulating the smoke throughout the school. The Ledgeview Fire Department monitored the building’s air quality and made sure there was no further risk of a fire.

Students and staff returned to all classrooms after firefighters gave the OK after consulting with the county health department.

