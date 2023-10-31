LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE TO BEGIN HALLOWEEN

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
By David Ernst
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday morning is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the first accumulating snow event since May 1st. The highest odds of 1-2″ of snow accumulation look to be west of Fox Cities during the morning hours. Some slick spots are possible on area roadways during the morning commute so be extra careful.

The odds of snow showers will decrease heading into the afternoon but a few flakes may linger. It will be cold and blustery for trick-or-treating with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. The little ghosts and goblins will definitely need a coat under their costumes this year.

We’ll have quiet weather for the middle of the week. Temperatures will moderate back into the 40s by the end of the week. More light rain is possible from late Friday through Monday. And yes, there COULD be some rain around for the Packers & Rams game at Lambeau, but time will tell.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. The clocks will need to “fall back” an hour when you go to bed Saturday night.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: N 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Late snow showers, mainly WEST. LOW: 26 (rising late)

HALLOWEEN: Snow showers, mainly SOUTHWEST. A slushy inch or so is possible. Cold and blustery. HIGH: 39 TRICK-OR-TREAT: Mid 30s LOW 22

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold and blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers develop late. HIGH: 46 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers south. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light rain possible. HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. HIGH: 45

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart store at night
Man wanted for disturbance arrested outside Green Bay East Walmart
The victim died at the hospital.
One person dead after being hit by a vehicle in Waupaca County
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Green Bay Police Department
Teens, 16 and 17, charged with drive-by shooting on Green Bay’s Broadway
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

First Alert Weather
BRISK & SUNNY THIS AFTERNOON, TUESDAY MORNING SNOW
Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
TUESDAY MORNING SNOW
Measurable snow late tonight, especially for the Fox Valley and areas west and south
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Bone-chilling Halloween forecast
First Alert Weather
COLD SUN TODAY... FIRST ROUND OF SNOW INTO TOMORROW