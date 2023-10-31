Judge dismissed Brett Favre’s lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe, ESPN reports

File photo
File photo(WLBT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre against ex-NFL tight end and current ESPN personality Shannon Sharpe, ESPN reported Monday.

According to ESPN, Favre accused Sharpe of making “egregiously false” statements about him in September 2022 on a sports talk show. Sharpe’s comments referenced the ongoing welfare fraud case in Mississippi.

ESPN reports that in a court filing, U.S. District Court judge Keith Starrett wrote that Sharpe’s statements were “constitutionally protected rhetorical hyperbole using loose, figurative language,” and “they cannot support a defamation claim as a matter of law.”

Later this year, Favre is set to answer questions under oath about misspending federal welfare money in Mississippi, where about $77 million in public funds intended to help some of the nation’s poorest people were used to fund pet projects Favre and other well-connected people are accused of supporting with the money. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is among more than three dozen defendants in a lawsuit the state Human Services director filed to recover some of the welfare money.

Favre has denied wrongdoing, sued the state auditor who investigated the misspending for defamation, and said he paid back misspent welfare funds.

notice of deposition filed in Hinds County Circuit Court by attorneys for Mississippi’s Department of Human Services said Favre was scheduled to give sworn testimony on Oct. 26 at a hotel in Hattiesburg. A subsequent court document filed Friday shows the hearing has been rescheduled for Dec. 11 based on a request by Favre’s lawyers.

Instead of going to needy families, about $5 million in welfare funds helped pay for a volleyball arena that Favre supported at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, investigators said. Favre’s daughter played volleyball at the school. Another $1.7 million went to develop a concussion treatment drug investigators have said Favre supported.

No criminal charges have been brought against Favre, although a former welfare department director and other people have pleaded guilty to their part in the misspending.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart store at night
Man wanted for disturbance arrested outside Green Bay East Walmart
The victim died at the hospital.
One person dead after being hit by a vehicle in Waupaca County
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Green Bay Police Department
Teens, 16 and 17, charged with drive-by shooting on Green Bay’s Broadway
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

Rashan Gary practices
Packers sign LB Rashan Gary for 4 more years
The best panel in the business, Jason, Rob, and Mark, break down a performance even Matt...
On the Clock: Packers fall to Vikings, drop fourth straight
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) celebrates after catching a 2-yard touchdown...
Cousins throws 2 TD passes before leaving with injury in Vikings’ 24-10 victory over Packers
Xavier girls volleyball wins WIAA section final and is headed back to state to defend their...
WIAA playoff volleyball, soccer, cross country action from Saturday