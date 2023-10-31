J.R. Ross discusses Evers’ lawsuit against legislature

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Governor Tony Evers announced a lawsuit against the state legislature Tuesday, arguing Republicans are obstructing basic government functions.

Evers is asking the liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court to take the case directly, bypassing lower courts.

At the heart of the issue is pay raises for Universities of Wisconsin employees that were blocked by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, even though they had been approved in the budget.

As we’ve covered numerous times on this program, Vos is using the raises as leverage to get the UW system to cut diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

On Tuesday, Governor Evers was crystal clear that blocking those pay cuts was the last straw.

To take a closer look at this we bring in J.R. Ross, editor of wispolitics.com, to discuss the issue in the video above.

