How much snow did you get on Halloween?

Snowplows were sent out on Halloween as the weather turned roads white
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Were you dreaming of a white Halloween! The first accumulating snow of the season fell on All Hallow’s Eve, making roads ghastly and lawns ghostly.

First Alert Weather and National Weather Service are collecting snowfall reports from weather stations and trained weather spotters. Snowfall amounts below are listed in order of greater to lesser amounts. If a location had more than one storm report, the higher amount is used. These are not snowfall totals. This report will be updated since the snow was still falling at the time of this ghost-writing. As always, the amount in your own backyard may vary.

Snowfall in Kaukauna
Snowfall in Kaukauna(Alison H.)

LOCATION ... COUNTY ... SNOW AMOUNT (in inches) ... TIME REPORTED

Phelps ... Vilas ... 5.0″ ... 7:47 a.m.

Knowlton ... Marathon ... 3.5″ ... 10:25 a.m.

Hatley ... Marathon ... 3.1″ ... 9:55 a.m.

Scandinavia ... Waupaca ... 2.8″ ... 9:59 a.m.

Goodnow ... Oneida ... 2.5″ ... 7:26 a.m.

Hortonville ... Outagamie ... 2.5″ ... 10:07 a.m.

Argonne ... Forest ... 2.0″ ... 7:44 a.m.

Tomahawk ... Lincoln ... 2.0″ ... not available

Wausau ... Marathon ... 2.0″ ... not available

Evergreen ... Marathon ... 1.7″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Summit Lake ... Langlade ... 1.5″ ... not available

Stevens Point ... Portage ... 1.4″ ... not available

Amherst ... Portage ... 1.0″ ... 6:15 a.m.

New London ... Waupaca ... 0.7″ ... not available

Rudolph ... Portage ... 0.7″ ... 5:00 a.m.

Omro ... Winnebago ... 0.6″ ... not available

Stratford ... Marathon ... 0.5″ ... 6:07 a.m.

Wild Rose ... Waushara ... 0.4″ ... 6:00 a.m.

Spread Eagle ... Florence ... 0.3″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Clintonville ... Waupaca ... 0.2″ ... 6:00 a.m.

