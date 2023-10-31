How much snow did you get on Halloween?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Were you dreaming of a white Halloween! The first accumulating snow of the season fell on All Hallow’s Eve, making roads ghastly and lawns ghostly.
First Alert Weather and National Weather Service are collecting snowfall reports from weather stations and trained weather spotters. Snowfall amounts below are listed in order of greater to lesser amounts. If a location had more than one storm report, the higher amount is used. These are not snowfall totals. This report will be updated since the snow was still falling at the time of this ghost-writing. As always, the amount in your own backyard may vary.
LOCATION ... COUNTY ... SNOW AMOUNT (in inches) ... TIME REPORTED
Phelps ... Vilas ... 5.0″ ... 7:47 a.m.
Knowlton ... Marathon ... 3.5″ ... 10:25 a.m.
Hatley ... Marathon ... 3.1″ ... 9:55 a.m.
Scandinavia ... Waupaca ... 2.8″ ... 9:59 a.m.
Goodnow ... Oneida ... 2.5″ ... 7:26 a.m.
Hortonville ... Outagamie ... 2.5″ ... 10:07 a.m.
Argonne ... Forest ... 2.0″ ... 7:44 a.m.
Tomahawk ... Lincoln ... 2.0″ ... not available
Wausau ... Marathon ... 2.0″ ... not available
Evergreen ... Marathon ... 1.7″ ... 7:00 a.m.
Summit Lake ... Langlade ... 1.5″ ... not available
Stevens Point ... Portage ... 1.4″ ... not available
Amherst ... Portage ... 1.0″ ... 6:15 a.m.
New London ... Waupaca ... 0.7″ ... not available
Rudolph ... Portage ... 0.7″ ... 5:00 a.m.
Omro ... Winnebago ... 0.6″ ... not available
Stratford ... Marathon ... 0.5″ ... 6:07 a.m.
Wild Rose ... Waushara ... 0.4″ ... 6:00 a.m.
Spread Eagle ... Florence ... 0.3″ ... 7:00 a.m.
Clintonville ... Waupaca ... 0.2″ ... 6:00 a.m.
