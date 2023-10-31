How gas prices changed in Wisconsin in the last week: Oct. 24-30

(Stacker) - Gasoline prices continue to fall for drivers around the country despite warnings from the World Bank this week that the conflict in the Middle East could soon reverse the trend.

The average cost for a gallon of gas fell about 5 cents over the past week and 33 cents over the past month.

The price of oil has risen over the last month since the violence in Israel and Gaza began, but lower demand from drivers has kept prices for gasoline from spiking. The World Bank warned this week that prices for gasoline and food could still surge into “uncharted waters.”

“If the conflict were to escalate, the global economy would face a dual energy shock for the first time in decades—not just from the war in Ukraine but also from the Middle East,” the World Bank’s chief economist Indermit Gill told the Washington Post.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in metro areas using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 30.

Wisconsin’s current average for regular unleaded is $3.19, eight cents lower than a week ago.

Appleton fuel prices

Gas current price: $3.15

Week change: -$0.06 (-1.7%)

Year change: -$0.32 (-9.1%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.78 (6/14/22)

Diesel current price: $4.12

Week change: -$0.08 (+1.9%)

Year change: -$0.88 (-17.5%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.51 (6/26/22)

Eau Claire fuel prices

Gas current price: $3.15

Week change: -$0.26 (-7.7%)

Year change: -$0.27 (-7.8%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.82 (6/12/22)

Diesel current price: $4.50

Week change: +$0.25 (-5.3%)

Year change: -$0.67 (-12.9%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.49 (6/20/22)

Green Bay fuel prices

Gas current price: $3.17

Week change: -$0.08 (-2.4%)

Year change: -$0.32 (-9.2%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.86 (6/8/22)

Diesel current price: $4.26

Week change: -$0.04 (-0.9%)

Year change: -$0.76 (-15.2%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.56 (6/27/22)

Janesville fuel prices

Gas current price: $3.12

Week change: -$0.09 (-2.8%)

Year change: -$0.40 (-11.3%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.82 (6/13/22)

Diesel current price: $4.12

Week change: +$0.11 (+2.7%)

Year change: -$0.98 (-19.3%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.53 (6/27/22)

Milwaukee fuel prices

Gas current price: $3.04

Week change: -$0.11 (-3.5%)

Year change: -$0.55 (-15.3%)

Historical expensive gas price: $5.18 (6/8/22)

Diesel current price: $4.03

Week change: +$0.05 (+1.2%)

Year change: -$1.05 (-20.7%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.53 (6/26/22)

Oshkosh fuel prices

Gas current price: $3.15

Week change: -$0.08 (-2.4%)

Year change: -$0.33 (-9.5%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.80 (6/9/22)

Diesel current price: $4.21

Week change: -$0.06 (-1.3%)

Year change: -$0.88 (-17.3%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.51 (6/28/22)

Sheboygan fuel prices

Gas current price: $3.22

Week change: -$0.05 (-1.5%)

Year change: -$0.46 (-12.4%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.84 (6/8/22)

Diesel current price: $4.04

Week change: -$0.02 (-0.5%)

Year change: -$0.89 (-18.1%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.50 (7/1/22)

Wausau fuel prices

Gas current price: $3.24

Week change: -$0.14 (-4.2%)

Year change: -$0.33 (-9.4%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.93 (6/9/22)

Diesel current price: $4.29

Week change: -$0.08 (-1.8%)

Year change: -$0.78 (-15.5%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.48 (6/19/22)

National fuel prices

U.S. metros with the most expensive gas

San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.60 San Diego, CA: $5.46 Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Lompoc, CA: $5.44

U.S. metros with the least expensive gas

Warner Robins, TX: $2.79 Corpus Christi, TX: 2.80 Dalton, GA: $2.80

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.