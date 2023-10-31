First snow of the season strikes on Halloween

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - While the snow has let up, it’s still a cold night for anyone planning to put on a costume and go door-to-door. Trick or treating started about an hour ago here in Grand Chute and it comes after a winter blast that caught a lot of drivers off guard Tuesday morning.

Waking up Tuesday morning, many drivers found themselves putting on the brakes for a slow commute on Interstate 41. At times, flashing red lights were a constant sight which included this three-car crash, just south of the Richmond Street exit in Grand Chute.

“It’s terrible. A lot of people don’t know how to drive and like to be speed racing around, so we saw a lot of cars that slid off the road,” said Appleton resident Becky Wiese.

“Slippery, slippery. So, it wasn’t very fun,” said Appleton resident James Her. “Ah, honestly, early this morning it was very foggy, couldn’t really see anything, but it’s kind of calming down, so the visibility is much better now.” Other people said the snow, forced a last-minute run to the store. For Meghan Catch, it was to buy her child, a pair of boots before being able to celebrate Halloween.

“It’s surprising. I don’t know that I remember a snowy Halloween, but he loves it, so hopefully it doesn’t stop too many families from coming out,” said Catch. In downtown Appleton, a group of sisters, were wedding dress shopping as the snow kept falling.

“Oh, we’re ready. I mean it’s Halloween, but we’re ready for Christmas right now,” said Alana Parent.

For those on the road, it was a clear signal that it was time to get re-acquainted with winter driving.

“It was definitely not what we expected. They made it sound like it wasn’t going to be that bad and then being stuck right in the middle of it for appointments today wasn’t that great but just drive slow,” said Wiese.

