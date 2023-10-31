FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: FIRST SNOW OF THE SEASON

Your Halloween is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! As expected, our first round of accumulating snow has arrived in the Fox Valley. A slushy 1-3″ will land on grassy surfaces to the SOUTHWEST of Green Bay. Areas farther to the northeast, won’t see much, if any snow at all.

Most of this snow will fall during the morning commute. Untreated roads, especially if they’re lesser traveled, will have slippery stretches, so drive with care. The snow will gradually end into the afternoon. As temperatures rise to near 40 degrees, our road conditions will be improving.

Halloween trick-or-treating will be bone-chilling cold! Temperatures will be falling through the 30s this evening, with wind chills in the 20s. It goes without saying that the kiddos should have their coats on with their costumes.

Temperatures will slowly rise through the rest of the week. Highs will be in the more seasonable upper 40s this Friday and through the upcoming weekend. However, during those three days, we’ll have some on and off showers... It certainly looks like we’ll have a chance of wet weather for the upcoming Packers-Rams game.

Don’t forget, that Daylight Saving Time also comes to an end this weekend. The clocks will need to “fall back” an hour when you go to bed Saturday night.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/N 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W/SW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Snow showers, mainly this morning. A slushy 1-3″ SOUTHWEST of Green Bay. Turning blustery. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. A bone chiller! Coats with costumes. TRICK-OR-TREAT: Low to middle 30s LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Filtered sunshine. Cold again. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers develop. HIGH: 47 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Cloudy again. Rain develops. Clocks “fall back” an hour! HIGH: 47 LOW: 39

MONDAY: Morning showers. Clearing and breezy in the afternoon. HIGH: 44

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.