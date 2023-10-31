Eye Drop Murder Trial: Focus shifts to victim’s will and estate bank account

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A high-profile murder trial is in its second week of testimony in Waukesha County.

Jessy Kurczewski is accused of poisoning longtime friend, Lynn Hernan, with a deadly dose of Visine eye drops in a water bottle.

Kurczewski is also accused of stealing almost $300,000 from Hernan.

Kurczewski is charged with one county of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony theft. If convicted, she faces life in prison.

Prosecutors believe Kurczewski drained Hernan’s bank accounts leading up to her death in October 2018.

When Hernan made Kurczewski one of her beneficiaries on her will, the state argued Hernan was worth more dead than alive to the defendant. The state argues Kurczewski poisoned Hernan and then staged her death to look like a suicide.

According to poison control, over-the-counter eyedrops may result in serious toxicity and even death when consumed by mouth.

Throughout the trial, the defense has indicated Hernan may have been suicidal.

Tuesday’s witness testimony focused on Hernan’s will and testament.

Anthony Pozza, who viewed Hernan as an aunt, was also a beneficiary of Hernan’s will. After Kurczewski was arrested and charged with Hernan’s murder, Pozza filed a petition to replace Kurczewski as representative of Hernan’s estate in 2019. When the judge granted that to happen, Pozza said Kurczewski sent him mail.

“Jessy was sending me updated wills from Taycheedah Correctional Institute through the mail. What do you understand it to be? looks like a handwritten will that was filed after I became Hernan’s personal representative. Are you still a beneficiary? no,” said Pozza.

Pozza’s attorney, Elizabeth Taylor, testified to oddities found in the estate’s bank account.

Kurczewski took out an inheritance loan where she immediately received $10,000 in cash with the promise of paying the company back when she got her share of the inheritance. According to court documents, Taylor said Kurczewski paid back the loan with money directly from the estate, not her inheritance.

Taylor also told the jury about tens of thousands of dollars in debt she found on the estate bank accounts statements, along with multiple cash withdrawals upwards of $50,000.

The trial is expected to go about 5 weeks and runs through late November.

