The 3 C’s of Halloween safety

Reminders from the FDA about costumes, candy, and contact lenses
By Aisha Morales
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Food and Drug Administration has some tips to help your kids (and you) have a fun day on Halloween, with the 3 C’s of safety:

  • Costumes
  • Candy
  • Colored contact lenses

The FDA advice applies to you as well as your little ghosts and goblins.

First, wear costumes that say “flame-resistant” on the label. The same goes if you’re making your own costumes, make sure to use flame-resistant materials. Wear bright and reflective costumes or add reflective tape so drivers can see you.

It’s a good idea to wear makeup and hats instead of costume masks that can obscure your vision. The FDA says it’s a good idea to test your makeup ahead of time, putting a little on your arm, to make sure you don’t get a reaction or rash, which could mean you’re allergic to an ingredient.

Make sure your kids wait to eat that candy until it’s inspected at home. Eating a snack before trick-or-treating might help ease the temptation.

In case of a food allergy, check the labels. Reject anything that isn’t commercially wrapped and throw away anything that seems suspicious. Also, remove any choking hazards like gum, peanuts and hard candies if you have younger children.

As for colored contact lenses, the concern is about eye safety. The FDA says it’s best not to use them. Decorative contacts sold without a prescription are illegal because some can cause serious harm to the eyes, infections, or worse.

The 3 C's of Halloween safety
