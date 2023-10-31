3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Discovering one of medicine’s Holy Grails

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cartilage regeneration is one of the Holy Grails of orthopedic medicine.

Unlike other parts of your body, cartilage doesn’t typically heal or repair itself. And your body has a lot of it: your nose, ears, elbows, knees, ankles, bronchial tubes and airways, rib cage, and between the vertebrae in your spine. Important places -- so you have an idea why this is important.

Brad Spakowitz explains how researchers are using ultrasound and modern sorcery to coax the body into building new cartilage, first in rabbits, now in larger animals.

Watch 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES that could change medicine.

