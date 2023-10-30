Tickets on sale Monday for WPS Garden of Lights

The Garden of Lights opens at the Green Bay Botanical Garden in late November
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, for this year’s WPS Garden of Lights at the Green Bay Botanical Garden.

The display of 350,000 lights at the Green Bay Botanical Garden, 2600 Larsen Rd., will light up the nights from November 24 through December 30 this year.

Along with the walk-through of the Garden of Lights, there are letters and photos with Santa, model train displays, and a gift shop.

Get event dates and times and tickets on the Green Bay Botanical Garden website.

