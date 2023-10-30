Teens, 16 and 17, charged with drive-by shooting on Green Bay’s Broadway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two teenagers are being charged with a drive-by shooting on Green Bay’s Broadway last June.

Green Bay police identified them Monday as 17-year-old Myles Schinke and 16-year-old Vance Degeneffe. Police say they are in custody, in two different jurisdictions, not in Brown County.

They were both charged in Brown County Circuit Court with being party to the crimes of 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, knowingly fleeing/eluding or attempting to flee/elude an officer, and intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child.

A home on the 900-block of Broadway was hit by gunfire on June 9. Police say a woman, man, and 11-year-old girl were in the home when it was struck, but police believe the intended target was a 17-year-old boy who wasn’t home.

Police say the investigation found an “alleged issue between the teenagers” and they identified the two teenagers as persons of interest within days, but it took police until this month to gather enough significant evidence to prosecute them.

Green Bay police got help from Fox Valley Metro, Madison, and Stevens Point police departments and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Green Bay police, (920) 448-3200 and refer to case #23-231099. You can also remain anonymous providing information to CrimeStoppers at (920) 432-7867 or with the P3 Tips mobile app.

