Suspected hit-and-run driver in fatal Waushara County crash arrested

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin Rapids man was arrested and facing charges of hit-and-run for a fatal crash in Waushara County last week.

Deputies are referring Daniel L. Sawyer, 60, to the district attorney’s office for charges of hit-and-run causing death, hit-and-run injury, and recklessly endangering safety.

Deputies initially thought they were responding to a single-vehicle crash last Wednesday night. There was one car at the scene on Highway 73 near County KK in Plainfield. Firefighters and EMS attempted life-saving measures on the driver, Deborah Peterke, but the 67-year-old woman from Hancock died before she could be transported.

Peterke’s passenger told rescuers they were hit by another vehicle that left the scene.

