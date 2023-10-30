Suspected hit-and-run driver in fatal Waushara County crash arrested

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin Rapids man was arrested and facing charges of hit-and-run for a fatal crash in Waushara County last week.

Deputies are referring Daniel L. Sawyer, 60, to the district attorney’s office for charges of hit-and-run causing death, hit-and-run injury, and recklessly endangering safety.

Deputies initially thought they were responding to a single-vehicle crash last Wednesday night. There was one car at the scene on Highway 73 near County KK in Plainfield. Firefighters and EMS attempted life-saving measures on the driver, Deborah Peterke, but the 67-year-old woman from Hancock died before she could be transported.

Peterke’s passenger told rescuers they were hit by another vehicle that left the scene.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.