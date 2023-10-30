St. John’s closes women’s homeless shelter due to staffing shortage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - St. John’s Ministries will open only one shelter for the winter season on Wednesday, Nov. 1, in downtown Green Bay.

St. John’s won’t open the women’s shelter, at least for now, because of a staff shortage. One building will house men and women.

Even after combining the shelters, the ministry says 25% of its shifts are currently unfilled at the St. John’s Homeless Shelter, 411 John St.

The ministry says last year it provided shelter and meals to a record 605 people -- 418 men and 187 women.

“I want to reiterate that St. John’s Ministries will continue to provide shelter services to adult men and women in our community,” executive director Jesse Brunette wrote in a statement. “We are facing the same staffing shortages that many organizations and businesses in our community are facing. We are not immune to the challenges and difficulties of providing a life-saving community service without having adequate staffing.”

St. John’s Ministries is taking applications from people who want to work a 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. shift or 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. shift for support, security, or shift leader.

