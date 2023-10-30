Resch Center announces Creed, ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd concerts

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - PMI Entertainment announced three high-profile bands are coming to the Resch Center next year.

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd will appear on stage on April 14 at 7 p.m., co-headlining “The Sharp-Dressed Simple Man Tour.”

Creed performs at the Resch on July 17 as part of Live Nation Concerts, with Switchfoot and Finger Eleven opening the show. It’s one of 40 cities on Creed’s “Summer of ‘99 Tour.”

Artist pre-sales for both concerts start Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m.

VIP packages will be available for both concerts. VIP packages for the Creed concert may include standing on stage for the first 3 songs, a meet-and-greet with Creed band members, access to the pre-show soundcheck, and more.

Details and tickets will be found at ReschCenter.com; visiting the Ticket Star Box Office at the Resch Center, 820 Armed Forces Dr., Ashwaubenon; or by calling 1-800-895-0071.

