Police: Nail found in Tootsie Roll in Mayville

Child trick-or-treating
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MAYVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in a Dodge County community are reminding parents to inspect their child’s Halloween candy after a nail was discovered in a Tootsie Roll.

Police posted on Facebook that the nail was in a larger Tootsie Roll, about 3 or 4 inches.

Mayville’s trick-or-treating was Sunday afternoon.

Anyone who finds a foreign object in their Halloween candy in Mayville should report it to the police department, (920) 387-7903.

