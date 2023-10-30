Police: Nail found in Tootsie Roll in Mayville
MAYVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in a Dodge County community are reminding parents to inspect their child’s Halloween candy after a nail was discovered in a Tootsie Roll.
Police posted on Facebook that the nail was in a larger Tootsie Roll, about 3 or 4 inches.
Mayville’s trick-or-treating was Sunday afternoon.
Anyone who finds a foreign object in their Halloween candy in Mayville should report it to the police department, (920) 387-7903.
