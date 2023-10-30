Oshkosh firefighters add smoke alarms to half of homes checked in “Detector Trek”

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Fire Department is telling us results of its “Detector Trek,” checking homes for working smoke detectors.

Earlier this month, firefighters went to homes, businesses and schools in the Roosevelt Elementary School neighborhood to promote fire prevention and check for smoke detectors. They checked 103 homes.

Firefighters installed 91 smoke detectors in 55 of those homes. They found seven homes that had no detectors.

The fire department was happy to report that 25% of homes checked had the correct number of working smoke detectors.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends homes have smoke detectors on every level of the home, including the basement, inside every bedroom, and outside each sleeping area.

Smoke alarms should be tested every month. Battery-powered smoke detectors should have the batteries replaced every 6 months, even if you think they’re still good.

