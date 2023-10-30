Iola sand pit decision appeal to be heard by Waupaca County panel

IOLA, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday morning, the Waupaca County Planning and Zoning Board will consider an appeal for a sand mine on the Iola Car Show grounds.

The county originally rejected the proposal in August.

The public hearing is at the Waupaca County courthouse starting at 9 a.m. It’s slated to last for 3 hours.

According to the agenda, the Planning & Zoning Board will consider a motion for reconsideration of the denial of the application.

If the motion passes, the committee will deliberate and decide on the application.

Faulk Brothers Construction filed an appeal several weeks ago on the decision to deny a permit for the sand mine on the car show grounds.

Residents were concerned about potential noise from drilling and digging that would come with the project and potentially lower property values. Organizers of the Iola Car Show said it would bring a stable source of income to the car show.

The meeting is open to the public both in-person and online through Zoom.

